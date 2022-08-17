Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.64

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 359388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$70.29 million and a PE ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 60.14, a current ratio of 60.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

