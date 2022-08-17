W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GWW opened at $584.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $491.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.95. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $214,942,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 159.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,236,000 after acquiring an additional 168,190 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after acquiring an additional 140,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,904,000 after acquiring an additional 130,493 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.57.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

