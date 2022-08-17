Wajax (TSE:WJX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.17

Shares of Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.17 and traded as high as C$22.48. Wajax shares last traded at C$22.41, with a volume of 23,746 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WJX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Wajax from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$29.00 price objective on Wajax and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$485.99 million and a P/E ratio of 8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.18.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

