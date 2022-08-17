Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Walmart stock opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.66. The company has a market capitalization of $383.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

