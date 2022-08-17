Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

