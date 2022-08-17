Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Bank of America

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.83.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

