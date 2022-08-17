Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $158.00 at UBS Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

WMT stock opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

