Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $160.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $145.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.
Walmart Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $382.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.
Insider Activity
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
