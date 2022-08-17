Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $160.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $145.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $382.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.