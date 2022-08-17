Warburg Research Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €60.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($61.22) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of BAS stock traded down €0.09 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting €44.06 ($44.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a fifty-two week high of €69.15 ($70.56). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

