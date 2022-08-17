Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Increases Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Monday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50.

Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 69.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $5.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

HCC opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 215.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 188,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,983,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCC. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

