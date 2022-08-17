Washington Federal, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Washington Federal has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Washington Federal has a payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Washington Federal Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Washington Federal’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 526,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 217,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,796,000 after acquiring an additional 381,753 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 363,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 176,320 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

