Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,623 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.0% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $134,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,268.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,053,000 after purchasing an additional 287,239 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,921 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.83. 8,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

