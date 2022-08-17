Wealth Alliance Acquires 10,012 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 43,154 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Plains All American Pipeline

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.10%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

