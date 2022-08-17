Wealth Alliance Acquires Shares of 725 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 470.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 34,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $206,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $253.11 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.01 and a 1-year high of $405.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.48 and a 200 day moving average of $295.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Teleflex to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.