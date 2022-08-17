Wealth Alliance Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after purchasing an additional 514,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after acquiring an additional 154,906 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,581,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHD opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

