Wealth Alliance Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,924,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,304,000.

IWP stock opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

