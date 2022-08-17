Wealth Alliance Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92.

