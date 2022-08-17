Wealth Alliance Has $302,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Equifax were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 88.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $215.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.13.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

