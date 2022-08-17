Wealth Alliance Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,393,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.02. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

