Wealth Alliance Purchases 6,208 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,318,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,705,000 after acquiring an additional 197,897 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $222,000. American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 35.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

WES opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 3.09.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.63%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

