Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Buys 8,324 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 2.2% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 130,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.16. The stock had a trading volume of 57,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,992. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.01.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

