Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 72,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.07. 58,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,127. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,644 shares of company stock valued at $68,036,430. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

