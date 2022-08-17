Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $15.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 13.2% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $15,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,539,000 after acquiring an additional 309,566 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,029,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,387,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,319,000 after acquiring an additional 128,651 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,199,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWV traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $247.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,328. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.16 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

