Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Invests $378,000 in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 167,752,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,043,000 after purchasing an additional 58,302,509 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 49.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 64,533,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352,820 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,920,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,474,000 after buying an additional 3,613,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,143,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $24,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,275,532. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.38). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.