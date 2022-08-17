Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.5% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Medtronic by 286.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,483,000 after acquiring an additional 505,059 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.43. 31,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,681,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.32.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

