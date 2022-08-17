Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 202 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 3.0% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $264.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,383. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

