Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Holdings Reduced by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $81,941,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,298,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,208.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,211,000 after purchasing an additional 353,563 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,833,000 after purchasing an additional 302,565 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 356,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after purchasing an additional 294,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 1.0 %

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $86.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

