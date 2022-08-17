Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.357 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Westlake has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Westlake has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westlake to earn $15.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Price Performance

WLK opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.17. Westlake has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $141.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Westlake

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Westlake news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 12,680.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Westlake by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.