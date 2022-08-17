WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 128,107 shares.The stock last traded at $7.89 and had previously closed at $8.49.
WeTrade Group Trading Down 13.3 %
About WeTrade Group
WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
