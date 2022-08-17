Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Whirlpool has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $23.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Whirlpool stock opened at $175.56 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $145.93 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 159,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

