William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnerSys in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnerSys’ current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

EnerSys Price Performance

ENS opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

