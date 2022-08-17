William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Magic Software Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Magic Software Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.62 million, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.79%.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

