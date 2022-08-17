Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.12

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.12 and traded as high as $40.54. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 5,249 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15.

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $131,745.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,204.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,569 shares of company stock worth $525,269 over the last ninety days. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

