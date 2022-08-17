WinCash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $388.00 (WCC)

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WinCash has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $388.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WinCash

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

