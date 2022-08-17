Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,279 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.82. 3,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.