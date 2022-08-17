WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WiSA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 82.89% and a negative net margin of 208.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

WiSA Technologies Stock Down 11.5 %

NASDAQ WISA opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. WiSA Technologies has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

Get WiSA Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WISA. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on WiSA Technologies from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of WiSA Technologies to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of WiSA Technologies in a report on Friday, May 13th.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WiSA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiSA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.