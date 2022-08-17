WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Trading 0.8% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.11 and last traded at $52.90. 13,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 44,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

