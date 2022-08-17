Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. CL King reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE WWW opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.67. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,963,000 after acquiring an additional 93,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 71,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

