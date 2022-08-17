Woodcoin (LOG) Hits One Day Volume of $60,805.00

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00010689 BTC on exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $20.57 million and approximately $60,805.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,948.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,886.36 or 0.07876578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00168007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00260080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00706348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00582685 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005355 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

