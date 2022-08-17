Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 282 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.95. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

