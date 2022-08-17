Wrapmanager Inc. Has $397,000 Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 361.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse stock opened at $249.76 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.31 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

