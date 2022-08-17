Wrapmanager Inc. Has $451,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,670 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 5,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day moving average is $68.23.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,970 shares of company stock valued at $597,211. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

