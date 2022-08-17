Wrapmanager Inc. Has $619,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

CSCO opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $193.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

