Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.09% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on AERI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $574.55 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.35. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $17.21.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

