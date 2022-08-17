Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 387 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMXF opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54.

