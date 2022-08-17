Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 8,935 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,478 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,402 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $196,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,276 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 650,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,600,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,846,000 after acquiring an additional 621,339 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at about $7,127,000. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

