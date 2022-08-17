Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,160 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 25.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $67,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

NYSE CRS opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.67%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

