Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 2% Lower This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.77 billion and $247.01 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $23,323.92 or 0.99929315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00050112 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00025856 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 247,262 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.