Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4875 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

Xcel Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.93. 1,590,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.75.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

