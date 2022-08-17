Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.75

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.75 and last traded at $76.70, with a volume of 73786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

